The Plumb Library, in partnership with the Elizabeth Taber Library in Marion and the Mattapoisett Free Public Library, presents the third in the Community Engagement Series, “Climate Change and You” on Tuesday, October 24 at 6:30 pm at the Joseph H. Plumb Memorial Library, 17 Constitution Way, Rochester. Join a discussion of local effects of climate change with experts Jennifer Francis of Rutgers University, and Robert Macedo, volunteer regional coordinator of SkyWarn, a National Weather Service project. Register at the Events Calendar at the Plumb Library website, www.plumblibrary.com. Space is limited. Refreshments will be served.