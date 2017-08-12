August Programs at Plumb Library

Are you ready for Solar Eclipse 2017? Join us at the Plumb Memorial Library, 17 Constitution Way, Rochester on Monday, August 14 from 6:00 – 7:30 pm for a family program about next week’s eclipse. Roger Menard, a member of the Astronomical Society of Southern New England, will be at the library to present a brief video, slides, and an interactive demonstration of how the eclipse occurs. He will also demonstrate our telescope and answer questions about how the eclipse will look for us here and how best to view the eclipse safely. Attend the program and receive a free pair of eclipse safety glasses. Register on the Events Calendar found on our web page.

Watch the eclipse here at the Plumb Library on Monday, August 21 from 2:00 – 4:00 pm. All attendees will receive a free pair of eclipse glasses, sent to us by StarNet. Learn how to view through a pinhole viewer. There will be a demonstration of the library’s telescope and MOBY Stargazing backpack. Register on the Events Calendar. Weather permitting.

Join Library Director Gail Roberts for the August Walk-and-Talk at the Church’s Field Trail, Mattapoisett Road, Rochester on Wednesday, August 16 from 1:00 to 2:00 pm. All ages are welcome to walk this beautiful Rochester Land Trust trail. Shoes and socks are required. Bring bug spray and water.

Build a Better Reading List on Thursday, August 10 at 3:30 pm. Learn how to use NoveList and Goodreads to add to your To-Be-Read List. Adults only. Register on the Events Calendar.

On Tuesday, August 15 at 11:30 am, you can “Build a Better Library Patron” by learning how to use the Plumb Library website to take a class, practice a driving test, or check out a magazine. Adults only. Register on the Events Calendar.

The Council on Aging Book group will meet on Tuesday, August 15 at 10:15 am at the Rochester Council on Aging, Dexter Lane, Rochester, to discuss The Nightingale by Kristin Hannah. Bring your library card to the meeting.

“Just the Facts,” Plumb Library’s Nonfiction Book Group, will meet on Thursday, August 17 at 6:30 pm to discuss Blood at the Root: A Racial Cleansing in America by Patrick Phillips.

Cafe Parlez will meet on Thursday, August 31 at 6:30 pm to discuss Church of Marvels by Leslie Parry.