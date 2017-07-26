A Latin-American Festival

The Marion Concert Band will present a concert of Latin-American music on Friday, July 28. To add to the festive atmosphere of the evening, the audience is invited to wear tropical or Latin-American attire. The program is as follows:

La Bonita (Spanish March) – J. Tarver

Mexican Overture – M. J. Isaac

Caribbean Rondo – P. La Plante

Brazilian Festival – A. C. Jobim

Piccolo Espagnol – J. Christensen

Elaine Baker-D’Angelo, piccolo

Danzas Cubanas – R. Sheldon

Cantico – A. Grayson

Montego Bay (samba) – S. Nestico

Trombrero – F. Cofield

Malagueña – E. Lecuona

Martinique – R. Washburn

Serenata – L. Anderson

Mas Que Nada – J. Ben

Commandante (Marche Espagnole) – G. Guentzel

Elaine Baker-D’Angelo is a graduate of the Hartt College of Music and holds a master’s degree in education from Lesley College. She was a music teacher in the Stoughton Public Schools for 29 years and presently teaches after school programs in Marshfield and Pembroke. She is the principal flutist of the South Shore Concert Band and has performed with the New Bedford Symphony Orchestra and the Plymouth Philharmonic Orchestra (principal flute). She has performed the Romberg Flute Concerto with the UMass Boston Chamber Orchestra and the Narragansett Bay Symphony Orchestra. A piano reduction she created from the orchestral score to the Romberg Concerto won an award from the National Flute Association in 1994. She has been a member of the Marion Concert Band since 1985.

The concert, under the direction of Tobias Monte, will begin at 7:00 pm at the Robert Broomhead Bandstand, Island Wharf off Front Street in Marion. All concerts are free and open to the public. “Like” us on Facebook at “Marion Town Band” for up-to-date announcements and rain cancellation notices.