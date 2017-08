St. Philip’s Episcopal Church, next to the Town Beach in Mattapoisett, continues their long tradition of visiting clergy from Massachusetts and beyond.

Services using the 1928 Book of Common Prayer are conducted at 8:00 am and 10:00 am each Sunday through Labor Day weekend.

The Rev. Robert Malm, Rector, Grace Church, Alexandria, VA officiates on Sunday, August 6.

Come visit our historic chapel by the sea in Mattapoisett. All are welcome.