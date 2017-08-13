107th Rochester Grange Fair

The Annual Agricultural Fair will be held on August 19 from 1:30 to 7:00 pm. Admission to the fair is free. There will be exhibits of home-grown vegetables, fruits and flowers as well as baking, needlework and crafts. If you are looking for something tasty, check out our Bake Table. There is always something sweet to be found there. Our tried and true Ham & Bean Supper will be held at 6:00 pm. Tickets are $8 for adults and $4 for children under 10.

For those of you with gardens or like making things with your hands, think about entering the Fair. Our bright pink Fair Books are out and around the Tri-Town area. All the information you need is in them for entering. The books are a guide. If you have something you would like to enter, but it is not in the book, bring it to the hall. We accept all. To enter, bring your vegetables, etc. to the Grange Hall, 205 Hartley Road, on Friday, August 18 between 2:00 and 4:00 pm and between 7:00 and 8:30 pm.

Remember, anyone of any age is eligible to enter. We look forward to seeing many old friends and meeting new ones at the fair. If you have any questions, please call Sue at 508-295-8908 or email sash48@comcast.net.