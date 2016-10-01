Volleyball Takes Home Route 6 Rivalry Trophy

Here is a look at the first week of official scheduled games for Old Rochester Regional High School fall athletics.

Volleyball: The lady Bulldogs took their rivalry with neighboring town Wareham to another level by putting a trophy on the line. It was an exciting game, with ORR coming out on top, winning all three of their sets (25-13, 29-27, 25-16) to take home the prize. The top players were Ella Vercellone with seven aces, six kills and two blocks, Libby Mitchell with two kills, seven aces and 10 assists, and Emma Collings who got five kills and six digs. The girls also played in a close game on Monday against Dighton- Rehoboth, winning three out of the five sets played. They lost the first set 25-13, but then came back to win the second (25-14) and the third (26-24). The fourth set was really close, with the Bulldogs only losing by two points (28-26), but they redeemed themselves in the fifth with a 15-8 winning set. The players to watch in this game were again Mitchell (one ace, 15 digs and 30 assists), Collings (12 kills, 11 digs and one ace) and Vercellone (five aces, six kills and three blocks). On Friday, the Lady Bulldogs faced Sturgis West and claimed a 3-0 win. Mitchell made her mark again on the court with nine assists and two aces and junior Molly Tobia also contributed with nine assists and one ace.

Field Hockey: The girls played two tough teams this week: Dighton-Rehoboth and rival Apponequet. On Wednesday, they faced Dighton-Rehoboth and came out with a 0-0 tie. The Lady Bulldogs dominated in the second half and some of the first, but just couldn’t put one in the net. On Friday, they faced Apponequet and suffered a tough 1-0 loss. The girls carried the play in the first half, but fell a little flat in the second and let up a goal. It was a great game and really could’ve gone either way.

Girls’ Soccer: The girls’ soccer team faced Pembroke on Wednesday with a nice 3-2 victory. Senior Katelyn Bindas scored the winning goal with less than a minute left. The other two goals were scored by Maddie Demanche assisted by Jillian Kutash and Rachel Demmer assisted by Erin Burke. Kinsley Dickerson had an amazing game in net with 13 saves. The unstoppable powerhouse also played New Bedford on Friday, coming out with a 4-1 win. Goals were scored by Demanche, Bindas, Mary Butler and Meg Hughes. Kutash also had three assists.

Boys’ Soccer: The boys’ soccer team had another tough week yet again, losing 2-0 to Dighton-Rehoboth on Wednesday and losing 5-1 to Dennis Yarmouth on Friday. Hopefully, the boys can get out of this four-game losing streak and start hitting the back of the net.

Golf: The golf team played Case on Wednesday with a solid win. They also played Dighton-Rehoboth on Thursday with a tough 171-148 loss at the Bay Club. Collin Fitzpatrick shot a 37 for 32 points; Jason Gamache shot a 39 for 28 points; and Alex Henrie shot a 41 for 24 points. The Bulldogs then faced Bourne on Friday with a 170-101 victory. The top golfers were Henrie who got 34 points, Fitzpatrick who got 31 points, and Russ Noonan who shot for 30 points.

Girls’ Cross Country: The girls raced in a tri-meet on Tuesday against Greater New Bedford Voc-Tech and Case, winning both 15-50. Senior Avery Nugent came in first place with an outstanding time of 20:50. Samantha Ball came in second with a time of 21:28 while Madison Martin followed closely behind to come in third with a time of 21:35. Sophomore Claire Noble Shriver placed fourth with a time of 23:31, and Victoria Maclean came right behind in fifth with a time of 23:56. It looks like the girls have yet again another shot at getting the SCC champs title with their outstanding 4-0 record.

Boys’ Cross Country: The boys also ran in the tri-meet on Tuesday beating GNBVT 19-43 and Case 15-50. ORR’s Adam Sylvia was the winner with a time of 17:57. Evan Tilley came in third with a time of 18:36.

Football: The Bulldogs knocked down reigning SCC champs Dighton-Rehoboth on Friday with a 19-9 win. Harry Smith started the scoring with a nine-yard run for a touchdown, which put the Bulldogs up 6-3. Then in the second quarter, quarterback Cam Hamilton also ran it into the end zone for another six points, which put the Bulldogs up 12-3. Hamilton then completed a 66-yard pass to Grant Rueter who carried it to the end zone for another seven points with the field goal from Landon Goguen. The boys improved their record to 3-0 and are ready to face Seekonk on Friday.

Below are the overall fall team records, followed by the conference records in wins, losses, and ties as of February 8.

Volleyball: (4-3-0) (4-2-0); Field Hockey: (4-1-2) (3-1-2); Girls’ Soccer: (6-0-0) (3-0-0); Boys’ Soccer: (0-5-1) (0-5-1); Golf: (6-2-0) (6-2-0); Girls’ Cross Country: (4-0-0) (4-0-0); Boys’ Cross Country: (4-0-0) (4-0-0); Football: (3-0-0) (3-0-0).

By Kaitlin Kelley