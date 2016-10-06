Tabor to Open New Athletic Hall of Fame

On Saturday, October 15, Tabor Academy will induct the inaugural Class of 2016 into the new Tabor Academy Athletic Hall of Fame. Overall, six teams, seven coaches and 15 individual athletes are being inducted. The physical location of the Athletic Hall of Fame is in the Tiedemann Concourse of the Fish Center for Health & Athletics. The mission of the hall is to honor and recognize the significant contributions of athletes, teams, coaches and individuals who through their teamwork, dedication, leadership and sportsmanship have created a lasting legacy for Tabor Athletics.

A committee was formed to draw up the bylaws of the Tabor Academy Athletic Hall of Fame and to create a process to solicit and vet nominations and elect each induction class. Over 200 nominations were received this winter. According to committee member and event organizer, Kristin McLaughlin, “Tabor’s Athletic Hall of Fame was spearheaded by our retired faculty member and Athletic Hall of Fame Coach Inductee, Dick Duffy ’56. After 40 years on faculty and a former alum, Duffy has brought great insight to the founding principles of the Athletic Hall of Fame. It has been an exciting opportunity to launch this program with him as we honor the past, celebrate the present, and inspire the future of Tabor Athletics.”

A private induction banquet is planned for the morning, starting at 11:00 am to honor the inductees. At 3:30 pm, the public is invited to join the inductees and Tabor community for the ribbon cutting ceremony, celebrating the Athletic Hall of Fame’s grand opening. After perusing the plaque gallery, all are invited to enjoy the football game on the Duffy Turf Field at 4:00 pm where there will be a tent including refreshments for all.