Tabor Boys Hockey to Play at Fenway Park

On January 11 at 7:45 pm, Tabor Academy and Belmont Hill School will face off as part of events taking place at Capital One Frozen Fenway 2017! Seven high school hockey games have been added to the schedule, joining a pair of Hockey East doubleheaders and several other college hockey matchups. A schedule and tickets for all seven high school games at Capital One Frozen Fenway 2017 are now on sale at redsox.com/frozenfenway.

According to event organizers, “Capital One Frozen Fenway 2017 is a two week series of hockey and ice skating events from January 3-16, 2017, that will showcase Fenway Sports Group’s commitment to bringing unique, world class events to historic Fenway Park and the residents of Boston. Capital One Frozen Fenway 2017 will be played over a stretch of 14 days at Fenway Park and feature some of the top collegiate and high school hockey teams from the greater Northeast region.”

Tabor’s Boys Hockey was selected to play during the Boys High School Hockey Day on Wednesday, January 11, 2017. Tickets will allow access to all games:

– Xaverian vs. Malden Catholic at 1:00 pm

– Boston Latin Academy vs. East Boston at 3:15 pm

– Arlington vs. Burlington at 5:30 pm

– Tabor Academy vs. Belmont Hill at 7:45 pm

Conan Leary, Director of Athletics, shared his enthusiasm: “We are extremely grateful and honored for the invitation to play at Capital One Frozen Fenway! It has been such a wonderful fall for the Seawolves and this event, among others, will help push our excitement and success through the winter. We hope that many alums, families, and friends can join us to cheer on our Boys Hockey Team as they take on Belmont Hill at historic Fenway Park on January 11th.”