Spring Sports Take Off

Here is a summary of this week’s Old Rochester Regional sports:

Boys’ Lacrosse: The boys’ lacrosse teams started off the year with a 7-6 win over Division 1 Bridgewater-Raynham. Landon Goguen was the leading scorer with four goals and one assist. Senior PJ Saltmarsh had two goals and Charles Tirrell had one goal and an assist. Sophomore goalie Nate King recorded 23 saves throughout the matchup. The Bulldogs started strong and earned a 5-2 lead over Bridgewater by the half. However, in the second, their opponents recovered. In the last two minutes of the regulation time, Bridgewater managed to score two goals and tied up the game. Saltmarsh shot one last time with a minute left in overtime and solidified the win. Unfortunately, in their second matchup of the week, the Bulldogs lost 11-3 to Division 1 Natick. King played a hard game and managed to save 12 shots in net. Saltmarsh had one goal and an assist. Goguen and Patrick Kiernan also had one goal each.

Girls’ Lacrosse: The Lady Bulldogs competed against the Dartmouth Indians last week and won 17-6. Meghan Shay was the leading scorer of the game with six goals. Madison Cooney and Emily Hiller were not far behind with five and three goals, respectively. Mackenzie Good, Ava Cirillo, and Katherine Tracy each had one goal. Cooney scored her 100th career goal during this game. The Bulldogs started off the game solid, but during the second half they really kicked into gear. It was goal after goal for this team, and the Indians could not match the rapid scoring. The girls’ lacrosse team finished strong and won by 11 goals, which advances their record to 3-0.

Baseball: The boys’ baseball team matched up against Coyle-Cassidy last week and lost 6-4. Although John Breault can usually be found behind the plate, he took a stab at pitching in the first game of the year against Coyle-Cassidy. In his high school pitching debut, the senior threw four solid innings in which he struck out five batters and allowed only two hits and two runs. His brother, Adam Breault, who also made his high school debut, followed him by pitching 2-2/3 innings for the Bulldogs. Players who had a great game in the batter’s box included Will Hopkins, who went 2 for 4, as well as Sam Henrie, who added two runs batted in and a double. Michael Kennefick contributed to the squad with a well struck single and Adam Breault had a nice run batted in to go along with his pitching performance.

Boys’ Tennis: The boys’ tennis team is expected to have a solid season and conquer the South Coast Conference for the fourth year in a row. Having lost no seniors last year, the starters remained intact. Junior Samuel Pasquill continues to play as the No. 1 singles. Alex Bilodeau and Caleb Jagoda remain in the No. 2 and No. 3 positions. Hopefully, Old Rochester can keep up their wins and manage another title this season.

By Alexandra Hulsebosch