Old Rochester Football Stays Perfect

Here is a look at the fifth week of official scheduled games for Old Rochester Regional High School fall athletics.

Football: The Bulldogs claimed their fifth straight win on Friday against Fairhaven, winning 48-6. Defenseman Mike Mcallister started off the scoring with a pick six and an 11-yard run in the first quarter to put the Bulldogs up 13-0. In the third quarter, Cam Hamilton connected with Patrick Saltmarsh who ran it into the end zone to add another seven points to the score. Hamilton also connected with Grant Reuter in the third, as well as Mike Mcallister with another pick six, to end the quarter with a score of 34-0. In the final quarter of the game, Hamilton threw to Saltmarsh again for another touchdown. Landon Goguen completed the kick for the extra point. Goguen also ran for 66 yards with another kick to complete the scoring for ORR with the final score of 48-6.

Field Hockey: The girls faced Fairhaven on Wednesday and came out with a 4-0 win. Arissa Francis had an outstanding game with two of the four goals scored. Sophie Hubbard and Hannah Ribeiro also each put one in the net. On Friday, the girls played Seekonk and unfortunately lost 1-0. The Bulldogs held their own against Seekonk considering the many injuries that occurred during the game.

Golf: The golf team defeated Wareham on Wednesday at the Bay Club (par 36), 127-26. Jake Yeomans led the Bulldogs by shooting a 38 for 33 points. Collin Fitzpatrick also contributed, shooting a 40 for 29 points, and Tyler Mourao shot a 43 for 24 points. The Bulldogs claimed another win on Thursday against GNB Voc-Tech with a 151-93 win. Russ Noonan was at the top of the leaderboard with 28 points. Sam Henrie and Alex Henrie each came close behind shooting a 40 for 27 points.

Boys’ Soccer: On Monday, despite their 1-0 loss to Bourne, the boys didn’t let up and put up a fight. They then redeemed themselves on Wednesday by winning 1-0 against Fairhaven. Alexander Le Gassick scored the lone goal assisted by Michael Barry. James Dwyer had an exceptional game in net with six saves to secure the Bulldog’s win. And on Friday, they lost to Seekonk at home, but held their heads high and are ready to face Case on Thursday.

Girls’ Soccer: The girls crushed Bourne on Monday with a 6-0 win. Jillian Kutash led the scoring with two goals and an assist. Katelyn Bindas, Maddie Demanche, Maddie Cooney and Ava Ciffolillo also each put one in the net. Goalkeepers Caitlyn Kutash and Kinsley Dickerson split the time in net and each earned herself a shutout. On Wednesday, the girls again won 6-0 against Fairhaven. Meg Hughes scored three of the six goals for the Bulldogs, while Kutash (2) and Demanche (1) scored the remaining three. Unfortunately, the Lady Bulldogs couldn’t keep their streak going and lost to Seekonk on Friday.

Girls Cross Country: The Lady Bulldogs ran in their meet on Tuesday against Apponequet and won 15-50. The top seven places were taken by ORR runners, showing how much depth the Bulldogs really have. Avery Nugent came in first place followed by Maddison Martin and Samantha Ball.

Boys’ Cross Country: The boys also won their meet against Apponequet 23-32.

Volleyball: The girls had a tough start to the week, losing three out of three sets against Bourne on Monday and against Fairhaven on Wednesday. But they redeemed themselves on Friday, winning three out of four sets to claim victory over Seekonk.

Below are the overall fall team records, followed by the conference records in wins, losses, and ties as of October 9.

Volleyball: (5-8-0) (5-7-0); Field Hockey: (8-2-2) (6-2-0); Girls’ Soccer: (7-2-0) (4-2-1); Boys’ Soccer: (2-8-1) (2-6-1); Golf: (11-2-0) (11-2-0); Girls’ Cross Country: (5-0-0) (5-0-0); Boys’ Cross Country: (5-0-0) (5-0-0); Football: (5-0-0) (5-0-0).

By Kaitlin Kelley