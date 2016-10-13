Mattapoisett Recreation is accepting registrations for the following programs:

Crafting through the Holidays: Thursdays, 2:45 – 4:00 pm, October 20-December 22. This crafting program will have children making holiday-themed crafts for the home and gifts for the holidays. Open to children in Grades K-3. Registration deadline is October 18.

Tri-Town Basketball for Girls and Boys: Open to all Tri-Town residents in Grades 3-6. Mattapoisett and Marion Recreation have combined again to form a Tri-Town league – more teams, more gyms, more basketball, more fun! Practices will start in November and games run late December until early March. Cost is $90. Registration deadline is October 31.

Co-ed Junior High Basketball: For all Tri-Town junior high students. Practices start late November and games will run through early March. Evaluations will be held on Tuesday, November 15. Cost is $90. Registration deadline is November 10.

Sweet Treats Candy Making Workshop: Join Maria Lynch for four holiday-themed candy making workshops. Each participant will make seasonal/holiday inspired candy to bring home or give as gifts. Open to students in Grades 1-6. Tuesdays, November 15 & 22 and December 6 & 13. Cost is $50. Registration deadline is November 11.