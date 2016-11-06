Hockey Unlimited Prepares for 52nd Season

Hockey Unlimited, an organization founded nearly 52 years ago and committed to teaching the fundamentals of ice hockey to local youths ranging in age from 9 to 14 years, plans to begin its 52nd season at Travis Roy Rink, inside Tabor Academy’s Fish Center for Health & Athletics.

This year’s program will consist of approximately 16 weekly sessions. The registration fee is $380 for the entire season, payable to Hockey Unlimited (at least ½ payable in advance). The money covers ice rental expenses and all other operating costs. Each participant should complete a registration form and return it with a check made payable to Hockey Unlimited. Please mail to: Hockey Unlimited, c/o Dyer Capital Management, P.O. Box 388, Marion, MA 02738.

Sessions are expected to be held primarily on Saturday mornings, as well as other selected school vacation days. The program runs approximately from early November through February 2017. A complete schedule with exact dates and times will be available upon registration. Because of program limitations, registration is on a “first come, first served” basis.

Each player must be equipped with a stick, knee pads, hockey gloves, elbow pads, helmet and face guard. Some type of tooth protection and hockey pants are also strongly recommended.

For more information, call Managing Director & Head Coach Tim Dyer at 508-748-3030 (office), 508-951-8361 (cell), or email at thd.dyercap@comcast.net.