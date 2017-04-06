Girls’ Lacrosse Starts off Season Strong

Here is a look at the Old Rochester Regional High School sports for this week:

Girls’ Lacrosse: The spring sports season has just begun, and very few games have occurred yet for most of Old Rochester’s sports teams. However, the Lady Bulldogs have already had two games. Last week, the girls matched up against Bishop Stang and won 20-15. The game began fast and the goals were scored quickly. Junior midfielder Madison Cooney was one of the leading goal scorers with five goals. Along with Cooney, junior attackman Ali Hulsebosch had five goals and four assists. Not far behind was senior captain Emily Hiller with four goals and two assists. The determination did not stop there as Old Rochester continued to score. Sophomore Megan Shay and junior Kat Tracy both had three goals each. The half ended with a drastic lead by the Bulldogs. However, Bishop Stang made a comeback in the second half to close the gap to a five-goal difference. The Bulldogs held strong. In their second game, the girls’ lacrosse team faced Barnstable and won 17-9. Again, Cooney was the leading goal scorer with five goals. Hulsebosch was not far off with four goals. Hiller and Tayler Lee each had two goals. Tracy, Shay, Ava Ciffolillo, and Maddie Demanche all had one goal each. The Bulldogs played the game with the focus on winning, and they did just that.

Girls’ Basketball: Out of the 37 athletes that were nominated for the 2017 Dave Cowens Achievement Award, it was Old Rochester’s senior captain Sophia Church who came home with the trophy. She was the first female recipient for ORR since 1998. Church finished her Old Rochester basketball career with 831 points and led the team in assists.

Girls’ and Boys’ Swimming: As one of the most talented swimmers in the area, Marc Bourgeois competed at Old Rochester and for the Seacoast Swimming Association out of Seekonk. Bourgeois won the SCC championship in both the 100 breaststroke and the 200 freestyle. He went on to the State Championship and finished second in the 100 breaststroke (58.55) and third in the 200 freestyle (1:44.06). During the Sectionals, freshman Jenna Durgin was 6th in the 100 free (54.97) and 10th in the 100 breast (1:10.36). At States, she was 8th in 100 free (55.43) and 11th in the 200 IM (2:13.72). Junior Madison Carvalho won the SCC diving championship with a score of 185.00. The ORR Varsity Swim team has only been around for a few years, but they are building fast.

Weather permitting, Softball, Baseball, Boys’ and Girls’ Lacrosse, Boys’ and Girls’ Tennis, and Boys’ and Girls’ Track all have games throughout this week. All spring sports teams hope to have a promising season.

By Alexandra Hulsebosch