Girls’ Basketball Two Wins, One Week

Here is a look at the Old Rochester Regional High School’s sporting events from the previous week.

Boys’ Basketball: Starting off the week, the Bulldogs beat their conference rivals, the Fairhaven Blue Devils, with a final score of 71-62. Russell Noonan was the leading scorer with 24 points, and not far off was Matt Valves with 21 points. However, many Bulldog players contributed to the team win over Fairhaven. In their second game of the week, the boys’ basketball team lost to Bourne 66-67. The evenly matched teams battled throughout the game as ORR was looking to make a recovery from their previous loss in December. Seconds within the end of the game, the two teams were tied; however, Jacob Ashworth secured the Bourne victory by shooting a buzzer-beating layup. The Bulldogs were previously tied for first place in the SCC, but have since been demoted after their loss.

Girls’ Basketball: The girls’ basketball team also had a big win over Fairhaven this week, defeating Fairhaven 54-37. Senior captain Sophia Church was the leading scorer with 13 points, but not far off was Emma Collings with 12. During the second period, the Lady Bulldogs gained an 18-point lead, but it was soon followed by an eight-point run by the Blue Devils. ORR came to play in the second half, and with the help of a solid defense, they won the game. Last Friday, the girls’ basketball team played Bourne at home and finished with a crucial victory of 55-36. This advances their overall record to 10-4. Church led the team contributing 15 points, which helped the Bulldogs qualify for the state tournament, and Collings scored 13 points, which was her personal best. Olivia Labbe and Mary Butler were not far behind scoring 8 and 7 points, respectively.

Boys’ Ice Hockey: The boys’ ice hockey team is having an incredible season with their 11th straight win over Bourne 5-0. Chase Cunningham had his fourth shutout of the season and so far has only let in two goals. Noah Strawn, who leads the team with goals this season, hit in two during this SCC matchup. Landon Goguen, Ryan Labonte, and Sam Austin all managed to get one a piece. A strong defense and an aggressive offense collaborate together to make the ORR-Fairhaven hockey team the best in the conference. They progress to be 13-1 on the season.

Girls’ Ice Hockey: The BMW-ORR ice hockey team won 3-2 over Martha’s Vineyard in their lone game this week. Carly Drew, assisted by Tannah O’Brien and Chelsea Peterson, started the game off by contributing the first point on the board. With a little over a minute left in the second, Amanda Orcuich, assisted by Maddie Guinen, gained a 2-1 lead for the Canalmen. Later in the game, Carly LaCasse recovered the puck from the Vineyarders for an unassisted goal. The BMW-ORR ice hockey team now has a 5-5-1 record.

Boys’ and Girls’ Track: Last week, the boys’ and girls’ track teams attended the Small School Coach’s Invite at the Reggie Lewis Center in Boston. Athlete of the Meet, Danny Renwick won high jump (6-7) and the hurdles (7.74). Renwick was followed in hurdles by his teammates Eli Spevack (7.85), placing second and Will Hopkins (7.95), in third. Harry Smith was not far behind in sixth place for the hurdles (8.11). Hopkins also managed to place seventh for the long jump (19-8). Mikayla Chandler set a personal best for the adaptive shot put (16-4.5) and ultimately won the event. Madisen Martin placed sixth in the 1,000 (3:06.41) and Ava Ciffolillo qualified for states for the 55 (7.78). All and all, there were many accomplishments from the ORR track team this week.

By Alexandra Hulsebosch