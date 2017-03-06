Gateway Youth Hockey

Bantams: The Gladiators Bantam team ran into some tough luck on Saturday morning when their goalie came down with the flu. With their backup unavailable, defenseman Will Goldman stepped in to play goalie. Without ever having previously played goalie, Goldman had an outstanding day, making 20 saves in the 5-5 tie against the Canal Sharks. The Gladiators got on the board first when Quirino doCanto stole a pass and shot one by the Sharks’ goalie. The Sharks tied it at 1-1 late in the first. The Sharks took a 2-1 lead until Tyler Lovendale scored a short-handed goal to tie it up. The Sharks then took advantage of a major penalty and scored two more goals making it 4-2, until doCanto added his second goal of the day, assisted by Liv Fryer. The third period started with doCanto tying the score at 4. Late in the third, Zach Barris put home a rebound, making it 5-4, assisted by Lovendale. It remained that way until less than a minute left in the game when a shot bounced off a Gateway defender and into the back of the net, making the final 5-5. The star of the game certainly had to be Goldman, who did a great job in his goaltender debut.