Gateway Youth Hockey

Squirts: On Saturday, the Squirts faced off with the Coastal Stars and skated away with a hard fought 5-4 win. Scoring for the Gladiators were Tommy Clavell (3), Ben Hebbel (1), and Thomas Carrico. Nate Wilson played net and stopped 21 of 25 shots for the win. On Sunday afternoon, the Gladiators suffered their first loss of the season against the Walpole Express. The Gladiators, down 5-1 in the third period, fought hard, but in the end lost 5-4. In net, Wilson was a rock, stopping 23 of 28 shots including several key stops on breakaways late in the game. On offense, Brayden Hathon scored twice, with Hebbel and Brayden Cannon each adding one goal.

Pee Wees: Gateway Gladiators Pee Wees faced Duxbury on Saturday. The first period was a back-and-forth affair with shot after shot; however, it was a goalies’ game with each facing multiple shots but keeping the score 0-0. The second period was a different story as Gateway heated up the ice. Matthew Paling put Gateway on the board unassisted followed by a goal from Nathan Ribeiro assisted from Ty Rebeiro, and then Rebeiro adding to the score sheet with an assist by Ribeiro. In the third period, Duxbury added some pressure and held Gateway from scoring until near the end of the game when Joe Urnek made the final goal of the game assisted by Paling, ending with a 4-0 Gateway win.

On Sunday, Gateway took to the ice against the Coastal Stars, taking home a 6-2 win. Late in the first period, Rebeiro was able to get Gateway its first goal assisted by Ribeiro. In the second frame, Rebeior put away another assisted by Lucas DeMoranville and later Rebeiro completed his hat trick unassisted. Sean Pollock was right where he needed to be for the team during the game, making numerous plays to keep the Stars out of Gateway’s zone. Brady Kidney skated hard in getting the puck to the net and Jacob Hebbel, playing a defensive game, made sure the Stars were limited in their puck possession. At the tail end of the second period, Thomas Leger added a nice goal from the blue line assisted by Urnek. In the third period, Leger scored his second goal of the game assisted by Pollock, and Ribeiro made a tricky shot assisted by DeMoranville. Ryker King made great saves in net.