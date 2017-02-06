Gateway Youth Hockey

Squirts: The Gladiator Squirts defeated WHK 8-5 on Saturday morning behind the strong goal-tending of Nate Wilson. The offensive attack was led by Ben Hebbel (2G, 3A), Tommy Clavell (3G, 1A), Liz Kilpatrick ( 1G, 1A), Brayden Cannon ( 1G, 1A), and John Goll (1G). In net, Wilson stopped 23 of 28 shots.

Pee Wees: Gateway Gladiators Pee Wees faced Pembroke on Saturday, securing a 5-2 win. In the first period, Ty Rebeiro got Gateway on the board with an assist by Lucy Murphy, Sean Pollock put in a top shelf unassisted goal, and Matthew Paling added a goal with an assist from Ryker King. In the second period, Paling would score his second of the night, unassisted. In the final frame, Rebeiro added another goal for Gateway, his second of the night, assisted by Nathan Ribeiro. Joe Urnek had a great game in net – his first as a goaltender.

In Sunday’s action, Gateway Gladiators Pee Wees faced Hanover. In the first period, Ribeiro drew first blood, scoring for Gateway with an assist by Rebeiro; Rebeiro would then score his own goal later in the frame. In the second period, Hanover was able to get a quick goal past goalie Ryker King, but Paling countered with his own goal for Gateway. The third period was a true nail-biter as Hanover stepped up the pace and Gateway struggled to match them. Hanover scored two quick goals to tie the game 3-3. Rebeiro would later come in with his game-winning goal, giving Gateway the win 4-3.

Bantams: The Gateway Bantams suffered their first loss in a while this past weekend, 5-2, against Norwood. The Gladiators got on the board first when Quirino doCanto stole a pass and beat the goalie. That would be their only lead of the game, as the speedy Norwood team proved to be a little too much for the Gladiators to handle. doCanto added another goal in the game as he deflected a shot from Will Goldman past the goalie. Tyler Lovendale also got an assist on the play. Alex DeMarco played well in net, making 36 saves.