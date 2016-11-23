Gateway Youth Hockey

Squirts: On Saturday morning, the Squirts won 8-3 in a battle with the Coastal Gold Stars. The entire team played hard to deliver the win. Ben Hebbel led the scoring with three goals, and Nate Wilson took care of the net stopping 21 of 24 shots.

On Sunday, the team faced off with a Milton team that was pumped up to knock of the Gladiators. In the end, the Gladiators held on for a 6-2 win. This was a hard fought battle with the Gladiators trailing until the third period when the offense got going and they were able to bury four goals to take the lead. In net, Wilson again played tough, turning away several scoring opportunities to protect the win.

Bantams: The Gateway Gladiator Bantam team won another game this weekend, beating the Canal Sharks 7-1 on Saturday. Quirino doCanto started the scoring in the first period on a feed from Tyler Lovendale. The pair combined for doCanto’s second goal of the period, a power play goal, also assisted by Jack Martins. Martins would score a goal early in the second period, assisted by Matt Cadieux and Luke Mello. Mello then scored his own goal on a rebounded shot, assists going to Austin Fleming and Martins. Lovendale finished out the second period scoring, beating the goalie on assists from Bailey Tieu and doCanto. In the third period, doCanto completed his hat trick on some nice passing between himself, Lovendale and Robert Maloney. Martins put in the final goal for the Gladiators, assisted by Mello. Alex DeMarco played well in net, stopping all but one of the 19 shots he faced. The Gladiator Bantams will travel to Foxboro next weekend for The Goblet Tournament.

Midgets: The Gateway Midget team finished off their season in style with a 4-3 victory over the Southcoast Panthers. There wasn’t any scoring in the first two periods, as both teams couldn’t find the back of the net. In the third period, when the scoring began, Tyler Lovendale beat the Panthers’ goalie after getting a nice pass from Quirino doCanto, with Brian Pollock getting the second assist. The Panthers quickly matched that goal, making it 1-1, until Lovendale’s next shift when Robert Ramsay and doCanto found him out front, and he put home his second goal of the day. Again, the Panthers erased that lead, tying it at two. Late in the third period, Lovendale completed the natural hat trick, with assists going to doCanto and Ramsay again. Of course, the Panthers managed to tie it again at three. Coach Ben Hathaway didn’t want to finish the season with a tie, so he pulled goalie Steven Strachan with a little over 30 seconds left in the game. It paid off as Ramsay put in the game winner, with 19.9 seconds left in the game, assisted by doCanto and Lovendale.