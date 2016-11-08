Gateway Youth Hockey

Squirts: The Gladiator Squirts faced off against the Canal Sharks on Saturday morning and came away with their 11th win and most dominant performance of the season, 14-0. The offensive attack was led by Tommy Clavell (5 goals, 2 assists), Brayden Hathon (2 goals, 4 assists), Brayden Cannon (2 goals, 2 assists), Liz Kilpatrick (2 goals, 4 assists), Patrick Duggan (2 goals, 1 assist) and Ben Hebbel (1 goal, 2 assists). In net, Ryan Killion stopped all seven shots he faced to record his third shutout of the season.

On Sunday afternoon, the Gladiators were matched up against the Seahawks and fought to a 3-1 win in their toughest test of the season. In net, Nate Wilson was dominant, stopping 21 of 22 shots. The Seahawks got on the board in the first period, but the Gladiators held on and fought back with two goals by Cannon in the second period to take the lead. Midway through a back-and-forth third period, Josh Gifford put a wrist shot into the upper corner of the net to give the Gladiators a 3-1 lead. Setting up the goals for the Gladiators were Thomas Carrico, Hathon and Pat Tripp (2) with great assists. The strong defensive play by Tripp, Bree Killion, John Goll and Mike Brown secured the game in the third period by holding the blue line in the offensive zone and clearing any loose pucks to the corner in the defensive zone.

Pee Wees: On October 23, Gateway Gladiators Peewees secured an 8-5 win against the Coastal Stars. The first period was a battle with both teams scoring three goals. Ty Rebeiro earned a hat trick with assists from Lucy Murphy on one and Matthew Stone on the second. In the second period, Gateway heated things up, getting four more goals on the board with Stone scoring with an assist by Rebeiro and Rebeiro scoring two goals, one unassisted and another assisted by Matthew Paling. Paling also had a goal, assisted by Rebeiro. In the third period, Rebeiro added one more with assist by Paling.

Gateway Gladiators Peewees took to the ice on Saturday for a face-off versus Weymouth. Late in the first, Stone put Gateway on the board with assist by Thomas Leger and Rebeiro. In the second period, Gateway’s offense exploded for six goals: Paling with one assisted by Rebeiro; Rebeiro had an unassisted goal; Leger found the net with assist from Rebeiro; Rebeiro added another assisted from Lucas DeMoranville and Nathan Ribeiro; Ribeiro added one unassisted and another assisted from Sean Pollock. In the third frame, Weymouth was able to keep Gateway from scoring, which left the final score 7-2 in Gateway’s favor.

Gladiators Peewees played the South Coast Cyclones on Sunday morning. Gladiators Paling put the Gladiators on the board late in the first, assisted by Rebeiro. Rebeiro also added a goal, unassisted. Gladiators played a great game of smart hockey. Late in the second, Rebeiro added another unassisted goal. Cyclones put the pressure on and were able to get one past goalie Ryker King, but Rebeiro came back and answered with a point assisted from Jacob Hebbel. In the third, both teams played defensive hockey the rest of the way with the game ending 4-1 for Gateway.

Bantams: The Gladiators Bantam team came away with a hard earned 3-1 victory over Weymouth. The Gladiators struck first with Tyler Lovendale beating the Weymouth goalie, assisted by Quirino doCanto. Lovendale would add his second goal in the second period, assisted again by doCanto. Weymouth pulled within one goal, when they put home a rebound. The score remained the same until the third period when Lovendale completed his hat trick, assisted by doCanto again, as well as Robert Maloney. Ryker King filled in at goalie and saved all but one of the 15 shots he faced, including a spectacular, diving stick save.

Midgets: The Gladiators Midgets team came up short in both games they played this week. In the first game, Friday night, against the Southcoast Panthers, a late game turnover led to a break away game winning goal. In the 3-2 loss, Jared Westgate had a goal as well as an assist. Tyler Lovendale had the second goal, while brother Zack Lovendale had an assist along with Matt Youlden and Quirino doCanto. Steven Strachan had another strong game in net, making 21 saves.

In the second game of the week for the Midget team, they fell to a fast Taunton Brewins team, 7-1. Mike Houdlette scored the lone goal for the Gladiators, with the assist going to Cam Alden. Steven Strachan made 29 saves in net, continuing his streak of strong performances.