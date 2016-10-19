Pee Wees: Gateway Gladiator Pee Wees took to the ice against Norwood last week. In the first period, Matthew Paling found the net with an assist from Lucy Murphy and Joe Urnek. Shortly after, Nate Ribeiro added another goal with the assist by Ty Rebeiro. In the second, Rebeiro put one up assisted by Urnek. Norwood came back in the second to score three. In the third, both teams kept skating but couldn’t clear the net, and the game ended in a 3-3 tie. Gateway Gladiator Pee Wees faced Hanover and took home the win on Saturday. In the first, Thomas Leger put Gateway on the board assisted by Connor MacLeod. Rebeiro also scored, assisted by Murphy. In the second, Rebeiro scored his second of the night, assisted by Murphy. In the third period, Hanover kept skating and both teams played back and forth hockey till Paling put one more in unassisted. Ryker King had a stellar game in net making key saves in the 4-0 win.

Bantams: The Gateway Gladiators Bantam team made history last Tuesday night, October 11, when they became the first team in the history of the Gateway Youth Hockey program to win a State Tournament Playdown game.

The Gladiators traveled to South Dennis to take on the YD Dolphins and skated away with an 8-3 victory. Tyler Lovendale opened the scoring for the Gladiators, scoring just 30 seconds into the game on a feed from Quirino doCanto. Lovendale would add an unassisted goal less than three minutes later, giving the Gladiators a 2-0 advantage. YD would battle back, scoring two goals late in the period and ending the first period in a 2-2 tie. The Gladiators struggled during the second period, not producing much offense, but goalie Alex DeMarco held strong in net, making numerous saves. Matt Cadieux found the back of the net with a wrist shot from the blue line, while doCanto screened the goalie in front of the net, with assists going to doCanto and Lovendale. Less than 20 seconds later, YD tied it up, and it remained 3-3 going into the third period. The Gladiators flipped the on switch in the third period, starting just 40 seconds into the period when Lovendale stole a pass and scored his third goal of the game, unassisted, putting the Gladiators on top for good. doCanto got into the scoring column just 11 seconds later with some nice passing between him and Lovendale, leading to an easy goal by doCanto. doCanto would add two more goals and Lovendale one, with assists going to Jack Martins, Robert Maloney, and Livia Fryer. DeMarco had an outstanding game in net, making 33 saves.

The Gladiators Bantam team remained undefeated on the season, beating Hanover 5-0 on Saturday. Lovendale opened the scoring, less than 30 seconds into the game, deflecting a Maloney shot past the goalie. doCanto also had an assist on the play, and he added a goal two minutes later on a feed from Lovendale. First year Bantam Luke Mello then put in his first goal of the season on nice passing from Zach Barris and Mike Parker. Lovendale would add his second of the period with four minutes remaining on a pass from doCanto. There was no scoring in the second period, but Mello added his second goal of the game late in the third period, assisted by Cadieux and Will Goldman. DeMarco played well in net, saving all 13 shots he faced.

Midgets: The Gateway Midgets team faced off against the Brockton Cyclones on Sunday morning and came away at the short end of a 4-0 game. The team played well, but couldn’t muster any offense to keep up with the Cyclones. Steven Strachan played well in net, stopping 22 shots. The midget team will look for payback as they will travel to Randolph on Thursday for a rematch.