Gateway Youth Hockey

The Gateway Gladiator Pee Wees had a battle ahead of them on the ice on Saturday night in their first playoff game versus Cyclones. In the first period, the Cyclones came out strong and got on the board first. Gateway skated hard but was unable to score throughout the first frame. In the second period, Matthew Paling was able to put Gateway on the board with an unassisted goal. Both teams played well defensively, with both goalies including Gateway’s Ryker King denying shot after shot. The third period was a true nail biter with the teams still tied 1-1. The Cyclones soon scored their second goal of the game, but Gateway countered quickly when Ty Rebiero added an unassisted goal to tie the game again. Gateway had met their match in this game with great efforts made by the whole Gladiator Pee Wee team. Rebeiro was able to slide the puck left to right down the ice with 5, 4, 3.1 seconds left to lift Gateway to a 3-2 win and a great start to the playoffs. Gateway plays on Saturday morning, March 18, at 7:50 am in Bourne at Gallo rink. Come cheer them on.