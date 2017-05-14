Emily Hiller Achieves Hundredth Goal Milestone

Here is a summary of the week in sports at Old Rochester Regional:

Girls’ Lacrosse: In their first SCC matchup last week, the Old Rochester girls’ lacrosse team thrived against Bourne, winning 20-3. Senior Emily Hiller paved the way with six goals. After her fifth goal of the game, her teammates stormed in to congratulate her because she had just scored her hundredth career goal. Madison Cooney added five goals. Maddie Demanche, Ariane Dias, Ava Ciffolillo, and Ali Hulsebosch each contributed two. Mackenzie Good added one to round off the score to an even 20 for the Lady Bulldogs. The Lady Bulldogs defense played a solid game, only allowing for three goals. At the heart of the defense, sophomore Gates Tenerowicz had nine saves. This win over the Canal Women advanced Old Rochester to 9-0. Old Rochester faced the Fairhaven Blue Devils last Thursday under the lights and won 16-2. The Bulldogs worked the ball up the field with proficiency and finished with the ball in the back of the net. Normally a run-and-gun type of team, Old Rochester showed their passing capabilities. The defense held Fairhaven to five shots on net. However, Tenerowicz only let in two. Cooney had four goals and three assists and Hulsebosch had three goals and four assists. Hiller and Megan Shay both had three goals while Tayler Lee, Katherine Tracy, and Dias each earned one. This game marked the Bulldogs 10th straight win on their undefeated season. Last Saturday, Old Rochester faced Sandwich and won 16-10. The game started off slow for the Bulldogs and they were tied 7-7 at the half. Old Rochester got it together and began to pull ahead of their opponents. Cooney and Hulsebosch were the leading scorers with five goals. Hiller played an honorable game with four goals and four assists. Midfielder Shay earned two goals and four assists. After persevering through a tough start, the Bulldogs collected themselves to win yet another game and advance their record to 11-0, 8-0 SCC.

Boys’ Lacrosse: The boys’ lacrosse team opened up their week of play with the Bourne Canalmen, and it ended with their first SEC loss. The Bulldogs fought hard to keep the game tied 6-6 throughout. However, with minutes left, the Canalmen managed an unreciprocated shot and won 7-6. Senior captain Charles Tirrell paved the way for the team with three goals. Freshman attackman Finn McCain had two goals and Parker Truesdale earned one. Old Rochester redeemed themselves later in the week with a 13-4 win over the Fairhaven Blue Devils. Again, Tirrell led the way with five goals. Not far off was Landon Goguen with four goals and one assist. McCain, PJ Saltmarsh, Tim Dix, and Patrick Kiernan each earned one goal. The Bulldog defense proved their ferociousness by forcing the Devils to take bad shots, which helped the goalie, Nate King, make 13 saves. Old Rochester is now 9-2, 7-1 SCC.

Girls’ Tennis: The girls’ tennis team continued their undefeated record with three more wins last week. The Lady Bulldogs started off with a 5-0 win over Case. First singles player Delaney Pothier swept the competition winning 6-0, 6-2. At second singles, Danielle Nutter also won 6-4, 6-0. Charlotte Cole, who played third singles, triumphed over her Case counterparts winning 6-0, 6-4. Emma Collings and Kinsley Dickerson proved to be a strong team by winning 6-1, 6-1. Zoe Bilodeau and Grace Weedall were the 6-3, 6-1 victors at second doubles. Old Rochester faced Bourne last week and dominated 4-1. Pothier and Nutter continued their winning streak. Collings and Dickerson managed a win after coming back from a 5-1 deficit in the third set. Grace Filloramo and Delaney Soucy played at second doubles and also earned a win. In their third matchup of the week, the Lady Bulldogs shutout the Fairhaven Blue Devils, 5-0. Again, Pothier and Nutter prevailed against their Blue Devil opponents. Bilodeau earned her first singles win while playing at third singles. Both pairs at doubles won. Old Rochester advanced their record to 9-0, 7-0 SCC.

Boys’ Tennis: The boys’ tennis team continued their undefeated record after playing Joseph Case, Bourne, and Fairhaven. Old Rochester beat Case 4-1 in their first match of last week. Sam Pasquill, at first singles, Jahn Pothier, at second singles, and Geoffrey Noonan, at third singles all managed wins over their opponents. The first doubles pair of Josh Lerman and Maxx Wolski also won. In their second match of the week, the Bulldogs won 5-0 against Bourne. Pasquill, Alex Bilodeau, and Max Asker all swept away their competition within the singles matches. Lerman and Caleb Jagoda played well together to earn yet another win for the Bulldogs. Noonan and Ray Williams also won at second doubles to maintain a shutout against Bourne. The Bulldogs played Fairhaven last Thursday and earned a 4-1 win. Unfortunately, Pothier lost at first singles to his Blue Devil opponent. However, Wolski and Colin O’Malley both won at second and third singles. Also, Jagoda and Williams played consistently hard to win first doubles. Ian Friedrichs and Justin Smith also triumphed over Fairhaven at second doubles. The Bulldogs remain undefeated with a record of 10-0, 8-0 SCC.

Baseball: The boys’ baseball team played Joseph Case first this week and won 7-4. John Breault held Case to four runs in six of the seven innings. Breault also had eight strikeouts. Sam Henrie pitched the seventh inning and prevented their opponents from scoring. On the offensive side, Henrie scored two runs and had two RBI doubles. Will Hopkins had a double, two walks, and scored one run. Jake Asiaf had a single and added on another run for the Bulldogs. Adam Breault hit a single, had one walk, and one RBI. Michael Kenefick contributed by adding one single, two runs scored, and an RBI. The Bulldogs played Fairhaven last Thursday and won 5-1. After five innings, Kenefick only allowed the Blue Devils one unearned run scored. He walked two and struck out six of Fairhaven’s players. Henrie pitched the last two shutout innings. On offense, Breault had one hit and a triple, while Noah Strawn and Chris Labelle each recorded a hit. Henrie hit a two-run double with bases loaded to advance the Bulldogs to 4-1 in the fifth inning. Ultimately, the Bulldogs persevered and won against Fairhaven to keep their undefeated record. However, Old Rochester had their first loss to Bourne on Monday with a final score of 6-0.

Girls’ Softball: In their first game of last week, the Lady Bulldogs softball team faced Joseph Case and won 7-6. Sophomore Avery Soares pitched for all seven innings. In the first two, she started off slow by allowing six runs. However, Soares came back and pitched five scoreless innings. She finished off the game with five strikeouts and five walks for her fifth victory of the season. The Bulldogs were down 6-4 at the beginning of the seventh inning but soon they came back. Soares’ RBI allowed Alex Sheehan to return home and advance the score to 6-5. With two bases loaded, Nicole Ochoa stepped up to hit. She swung and earned a two-run double. Ella Verzellone had three singles and two RBIs. The Lady Bulldogs lost to Fairhaven last Thursday.

