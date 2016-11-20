Cross Country Shines in Div. 5 Championships

Here is a look at the tenth week of official scheduled games for Old Rochester Regional High School fall athletics.

Girls’ Cross Country: The girls’ cross-country team placed second in the Division 5 Championship meet on Saturday. Seven girls from ORR made the cut for the All-State meet: Avery Nugent (8th, 20:12), Madisen Martin (10th, 20:21), Riley Shaughnessy (16th, 20:44), Maddie Scheub (24th, 21:05), Samantha Ball (34th, 21:31), Claire Noble-Shriver (42nd, 21:43) and Jackie Barrett (65th, 22:33).

Boys’ Cross Country: The boys came in eighth place with 269 points in the Division 5 Championship meet on Saturday. Adam Sylvia was three spots away from making All-State, finishing in 18th place with a time of 17:26. Other notable runners were Geoffrey Noonan (40th, 17:56), James Goulart (57th, 18:17), Evan Tilley (70th, 18:29), Jahn Pothier (84th, 18:43), Marshal Meyer (97th, 18:57) and Eric Souza (117th, 19:23).

Football: The Bulldogs played against tough competitor Middleboro on Friday and unfortunately lost 36-20.The boys fell behind early and never quite recovered. Middleboro has a really good team, and the boys put up a fight but just couldn’t keep the Sachems at bay.

Below are the overall fall team records, followed by the conference records in wins, losses, and ties as of November 13.

Volleyball: (13-9-0) (1-19-0); Field Hockey: (10-4-4) (9-5-2); Girls’ Soccer: (14-4-1) (11-5-1); Boys’ Soccer: (6-7-6) (5-6-5); Golf: (12-3-0) (12-3-0); Girls’ Cross Country: (9-0-0) (7-0-0); Boys’ Cross Country: (9-0-0) (7-0-0); Football: (7-0-0) (8-2-0).

Correction: In the November 10 edition of The Wanderer, the ORR Sports Update on page 26 incorrectly named Haley Aguilar as having 15 digs during the Girls’ Volleyball state tournament. The player was actually Jillian Tyndall, the Girls’ Volleyball team libero.

By Kaitlin Kelley