Athletic Achievements

Tatum Leclair of Mattapoisett (formerly of Tabor Academy) was one of 65 student-athletes honored for their excellence in the classroom when the NESCAC announced its 2016-17 Winter All-Academic Team on March 9. Leclair is a member of the Women’s Squash team at Wesleyan University.

To be honored on the All-Academic Team, a student-athlete must have reached sophomore academic standing and be a varsity letter winner with a cumulative grade point average of at least 3.40. A transfer student must have completed one year of study at the institution.