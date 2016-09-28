Yaeger Music Scholarships Awarded

In the 53rd year of the Clement L. Yaeger Music Scholarship, the Committee is pleased to announce two awards to help talented music students further their education in music performance, music education or music therapy at the undergraduate or graduate college level at an accredited institution. We respect and admire the dedication of our Chairperson, Janet Ratcliffe, who served on the first Committee in 1963 and continues to share her wisdom with both Committee members and generations of aspiring young musicians.

This year’s scholarship winners are:

Michael Bliss from Mattapoisett, a graduate of Old Rochester Regional High School entering his fourth year at the New York University Steinhardt School, will continue to pursue a degree in music performance, followed by graduate studies in music education. He has continued to perform in concert in Jazz at Lincoln Center and went on tour to Sao Paulo in Brazil. Also in 2016, he won an NYU Contest to travel and perform in Costa Rica. This is his fourth award from the Yaeger Music Scholarship Fund.

Christopher McIntyre, who is from New Bedford and graduated from Greater New Bedford Regional Vocational Technical High School, will enter his second year at the Boston Conservatory of Music at Berklee majoring in Musical Theatre Performance. On stage, he has been dancing, singing, acting, and playing the piano and guitar for a very busy freshman year. We wish him continued success towards his goal of appearing on Broadway in the future. An alternate last year, he is receiving the Yaeger Music Scholarship for the first time.