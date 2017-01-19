‘What Not to Wear’ at Shop

This week was a very special time at Old Colony. For months, the freshmen have rotated around multiple different shops, getting a taste for each vocation. They have experienced everything from their initial top choices to shops that would be considered nontraditional. This week, these students were finally assigned their permanent shops where they will spend their next few years studying.

Eager and nervous students were led into the cafeteria where they were reminded about the proper attire for each shop. This reminder came in the form of the Old Colony ‘What Not to Wear’ Fashion Show.

Older students strutted their stuff down the cafeteria floor as Sadie Lombardi narrated what each student was wearing. Each shop was represented by a student wearing proper attire and a student wearing attire clearly not meant for that vocation. Teachers and students alike got a kick out of the goofy outfits and overdone catwalk struts.

After everyone had a good laugh and took note of the necessary clothing, it was time to sort the students. It was explained that if a student was not satisfied with their assignment, they could apply for a seat in another shop should one become open.

The sorting was done by the guidance department. Whichever counselor called your name would be your permanent guidance counselor for the next four years. Students sat with fingers crossed, looking with hope upon the guidance counselors who would be announcing their names and their shop assignments.

Then, one by one, each shop was called, followed by a list of names. Each name was followed by an eager face rushing up to meet their new teacher, or on the very rare occasion, a reluctant face moving towards a shop they didn’t favor.

The students then followed their vocational teacher back to their new shop where they would be starting on Monday.

They chatted in a mix of excited whispers and jovial gossip about what was to come. Once there, their new teachers laid down expectations and gave out lists of required tools for their new jobs.

Upperclassmen snuck peeks through related windows in an attempt to get a glimpse of their newest shop mates. It was truly an exciting time.

At the end of the day, freshmen left the school with eager smiles and optimistic determination to do well in their new vocations. Old Colony and their community wish them luck.

By Elizabeth Jerome