Join Friends Academy faculty and students for Welcome Wednesday on May 17 from 8:00 to 11:00 am, and visit in classrooms to experience how Friends Academy builds student potential and passion. Katherine Gaudet, Assistant Head of School for Admissions and Community Engagement explained, “We wanted an event where prospective parents could feel the value of a Friends’ education. By inviting visitors right into classrooms, they can better appreciate and understand who we are and what we do.”

Visitors will be able to engage in a variety of activities. They can participate in an All School Meeting with performances and presentations. They will be able to see students designing houses in a Middle School math class or attend a Lower School language arts class. Visitors will also explore Friends’ grounds during a Middle School science class to examine the wonder of a vernal pool. They can check out the beehives and join students in the organic garden. Art, music and Latin/Spanish classes will be available as well as all grade levels represented PK-8.

Visitors can join the Sally Borden Program classes that provide a unique educational opportunity for children with language-based learning differences. Offerings will include an Orton-Gillingham lesson and a session of Lindamood Bell’s Visualizing and Verbalizing for Language Comprehension or Seeing Stars. Join a science or math lesson.

In the words of Head of School Steve Barker, “Friends Academy graduates are extremely well prepared for the challenges of high school and beyond. Come see how our teachers provide academic vigor while inspiring authentic confidence in our students.”

Tours will be given throughout the morning by current parents who will also be available to answer questions.

Founded in 1810, Friends Academy is an independent, nonprofit day school, serving boys and girls in PK-8th grades. For more information, call Katherine Gaudet, Assistant Head of School for Admissions and Community Engagement, at 508-999-1356.