The Tri-Town Early Childhood Program, located at Old Rochester Regional High School, is accepting applications for the 2017-2018 school year. The preschool program serves 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds and follows the school calendar. The program is unique in that it provides a high quality early childhood education opportunity to preschoolers, while also offering high school students a chance to learn about working in the field of early childhood education. A licensed early childhood teacher and a rotation of high school students staff the classroom.

A limited number of spaces are available. Applications will be accepted on a first come, first serve basis. The enrollment policy is based on a balance of 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds, a balance of boys and girls, and a balance among residents of the three member towns. All students must be toilet trained.

For an application or for more information, contact Janet Gauvin at 508-758-3745 ext. 1908 or Aimee Fox at 508-758-3745 ext. 1612.

You may also visit our website at www.tritownpreschool.weebly.com.