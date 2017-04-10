Tabor Students Exhibit in National Juried Competition

Advanced Ceramics students Lucy Saltonstall, ’17 (Marion) and Zihao (Leo) Zhang, ’17 (China) received acceptances for their submissions to the National K-12 Ceramic Exhibition. The exhibition was held in Portland, OR, from March 22-25. Acceptance is notable as only about 10% of submissions are selected for the juried exhibition.

According to the National Council on Education for the Ceramic Arts (NCECA) website, “the National K-12 Ceramic Exhibition is the premier juried ceramic competition for pre-college students in the United States. Designed to showcase the best student ceramic work made in the country, the exhibition takes place in a different city each year in conjunction with the NCECA conference. The NCECA conference is the preeminent ceramic event in the U.S. annually, gathering professionals from universities, colleges, museums, art galleries, and the ceramic arts world to a host city to view exhibitions, demonstrations, talks, and other ceramic events. For that week, the host city is the world capital of ceramics.”

At the end of the exhibition, the juror, noted potter and educator Julia Galloway, recognized Lucy Saltonstall’s work awarding her an Artistic Achievement Award (one of three awarded). Both students are to be congratulated on the achievement of being selected for exhibition.

Last year, three Tabor seniors exhibiting – Phillip Eisner, Thomas Kelly and Nicole McLaughlin – were recognized for their submissions with named awards that included cash, special subscriptions or scholarships. This is the second year Tabor has submitted entries to this national ceramic art competition.