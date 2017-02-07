Tabor Hosts Photographer Celebrating Cultural Diversity

Over the past week, members of the Tabor Academy community have noticed a new photographic exhibit in halls of the school’s Charles Hayden Library. These photos are part of a project by professional photographer Mark Chester called “The Bay State: A Multicultural Landscape”.

The display features a selection of the more than 400 photographs that Chester has captured as part of this project. The subjects are all newly naturalized citizens of the United States who come from over 180 of the world’s 196 countries.

Chester chose to exclusively shoot in black and white for this exhibit, complementing the immense diversity showcased in the photographs. His goal for this project was to bring visibility to the tremendous cultural diversity and ethnic heritage that exists in the state of Massachusetts.

The exhibition will be on display in the Hayden Library until the end of the month, on February 28. This past Sunday, January 29, Mark Chester hosted a public presentation of his work in the Hayden Library. At the presentation, Chester showcased the project, shared the incredible stories of the individuals in the photographs, and spoke about his experiences creating the final product.

This photographic project benefited the Massachusetts Immigrant and Refugee Advocacy Coalition (MIRA). This coalition is, according to their website, “the largest organization in New England promoting the rights and integration of immigrants and refugees.” The organization provides individuals and families access to the resources, training, and assistance needed to transition into a life in Massachusetts and the United States.

Tabor Academy is by no means the only location at which Chester’s art has been displayed. The collection has traveled the state, visiting libraries, art centers, municipal buildings, colleges, and other public areas. The most notable exhibition space for the photographs has been the Massachusetts State House, where it was displayed throughout the month of November.

Mark Chester is based out of Woods Hole, Massachusetts, and has been a professional photographer since 1972. Several of his photographs are in the permanent collections of museums in major cities across the country, and his work has been featured in major museums and galleries in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

Additionally, his photographs and written pieces have been published in many major publications.

The exhibition began just days after a week-long celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. on Tabor’s campus. The keynote speaker of the celebration was Rosetta Lee, a diversity speaker and trainer who works at Seattle Girls’ School. On Thursday, January 19, Lee hosted a workshop with the entire Tabor community discussing identity, micro-aggressions, and tools for engaging when conflict arises.

Additionally, a host of other events were held to facilitate thought and discussion related to the celebration of the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. These events included three nights of “Keeping it 100: A Storytelling Experience,” an event that allowed community members a chance to tell their personal stories on the topic of race, socio-economics and class, and immigration.

Over the next month, Tabor students and faculty will pass through the library hundreds of times. Though all may not take the time to stop and reflect on the incredible works and the stories behind them, the photographs will no doubt serve as a reminder of the rich diversity that exists in the Tabor community, Massachusetts, and the United States.

By Jack Gordon