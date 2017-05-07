Tabor Academy Commencement Speaker

Tabor Academy announced that Robert S. Mueller will be the Commencement Speaker at the 139th Commencement Exercises on May 29 on the Tabor Academy waterfront. The events will begin at 2:00 pm when the school will graduate 133 seniors, all of whom are eagerly awaiting their next steps in colleges across the country next fall.

Robert S. Mueller, III was nominated by President George W. Bush to serve as the sixth Director of the FBI. He served our country during some very tumultuous years, being sworn in just one week before 9/11 in 2001. His 10-year term as Director was extended for an additional two years at the request of President Barack Obama and pursuant to legislation enacted by the U.S. Congress.

After receiving his undergraduate degree at Princeton University and his Master’s Degree in International Relations from New York University, Mr. Mueller joined the U.S. Marine Corps. He served as a Marine officer for three years. After attending Army Ranger and Jump Schools, he led a rifle platoon of the Third Marine Division in Vietnam for one year. For his service, he received the Bronze Star, two Navy Commendation Medals, the Purple Heart, and the Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry.

Following his career in the Marine Corps, Mr. Mueller went on to earn his law degree from the University of Virginia Law School. Mr. Mueller served as a litigator, Assistant Attorney General for the Criminal Division, U.S. Attorney, and Acting Deputy Attorney General for the Department of Justice. Currently, he is a partner at WilmerHale in Washington, D.C., where his practice focuses on investigations, crisis management, privacy, and cyber security work.

“We are honored to have a decorated veteran and such an influential public servant speak to our graduates, just on the cusp of their life’s journey. Mr. Mueller oversaw the FBI during one of the most complex periods of our nation’s history and will no doubt share some unique perspectives with our graduates about leading in a position with such public and high-level responsibility,” said John Quirk, Head of School.