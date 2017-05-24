Tabor Academy Commencement

Tabor Academy will welcome thirty new student members into its Cum Laude ranks at the school’s Commencement Services on Monday, May 29. Founded in 1906, the Cum Laude Society is dedicated to honoring scholastic achievement in secondary schools. Modeled after the Phi Beta Kappa of colleges, the society grants a limited number of memberships to schools of superior academic quality. Tabor Academy was granted membership in 1930, and since that time over 1,000 Tabor students have been honored with Cum Laude distinction.

For a student to earn membership in the Tabor Cum Laude chapter, he or she must have achieved a cumulative average of 90 or above by April of the senior year in a rigorous, challenging, and full course of study that includes advanced-level courses in both the junior and senior years. A candidate’s school citizenship and moral character are considered as well.

This year’s Cum Laude seniors are as follows:

– Mason DaSilva, Rochester

– Campbell Donley, Rochester

– Jack Gordon, Marion

– Eleanor “Lulu” Russell, Marion

Students from the Tri-Town who will graduate on May 29 include:

– Kayla Alison Aimone, Marion

– Sarah Elizabeth Crosby, Marion

– Cailyn Hope Garber, Marion

– Jackson Taylor Gebhardt, Marion

– Jack Kendall Gordon, Marion

– Jonathan Edward Mabie, Marion

– Aidan Bliss McEnroe, Marion

– Phoebe Alexandra Mock, Marion

– Revanth Reddy Munnangi, Marion

– Sophie Catherine Polonsky, Marion

– Eleanor Claire Russell, Marion

– Lucy Ann Saltonstall, Marion

– Caitlin Elizabeth Sheehan, Marion

– Chad William Lavoie, Mattapoisett

– Justin Thomas Sayers, Mattapoisett

– Bendrix Nakuusiaq Bailey, Rochester

– Mason Roy DaSilva, Rochester

– Campbell Standish Donley, Rochester

– Melvin Michael Vincent, II, Rochester