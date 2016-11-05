School Spirit, Halloween Spirit at OC

During the week of October 17-22, Old Colony RVTHS showed off its school pride. Throughout the week leading up to the homecoming dance, OC students participated in school spirit week.

Festivities kicked off on Monday with America Day. Students donned red, white, and blue to show off their patriotism for their country. The halls were crowded with the proud colors of the flag and smiling painted faces were everywhere.

Tuesday continued the fun with Twin Day. Friends parodied each other or even came together in strange costumes such as Tweedledee and Tweedledum.

Breast Cancer Awareness Day took place on Wednesday. Students arrived decked out in pink shirts, pants, shoes, and tutus, and faces and arms were decorated with pink paint. Old Colony really went all out in showing support for those fighting the disease.

Pajama Day came along on Thursday’s half day. Students enjoyed cozy onesies and big fuzzy pajama pants while teachers prepared for that afternoon’s parent-teacher conferences.

Finally, the week peaked on Friday with the pep rally and class color day. Each grade dressed in its representative color and attended a pep rally for the OC sports.

The pep rally was run by the athletic program fall sport team captains, who were acknowledged at the rally, along with each player. As always, it featured silly games for the audience as well as the appearance of the OC Cougar.

SkillsUSA even came through on their promise to tape a teacher to a wall for their coin wars fundraiser. Mr. Pedrosa ended up taped on the wall where a lucky student and Principal Guenette got to attempt to throw pies in his face; they both succeeded. All in all, the pep rally shaped up to be memorable as always.

On Saturday, the OC varsity football team faced off against Cape Cod Tech, winning 41-6. Later that night, students cut loose at their homecoming dance held in the gymnasium. Students from all grades attended to dance together ‘Under the Stars’. It was a beautiful set up to dance the night away and end the eventful week right.

In the spirit of Halloween, Old Colony’s National Honor Society hosted its annual trunk or treat event on Friday, October 28.

This was the event’s second year at Old Colony, were OC sends out invites offering local families a safe trick-or-treating environment.

Students arrived at 5:00 pm and decorated their cars as anything from Candyland, to witches houses, to fortuneteller booths. They hung streamers and lights from their hoods or sat pumpkins on the trunk. They set up games for the kids and also a large wooden frame made by carpentry and decorated by the graphics shop.

At 6:00 pm, the trick-or-treaters slowly trickled in dressed in their fantastic costumes, but by 6:30 pm there were dozens excitedly walking around for candy treats and games.

Gleeful shrieks pierced the night from the scream contest table. Teachers and students also dressed in costume to the amusement of the kids. Even as the night got dark, the event continued on lit by lanterns and streetlights.

By the end of the night, everyone had gathered more than enough candy and the children and their parents went back home. A special thanks to Heather Gifford, Marcy Gamelin, and the Old Colony Honor Society for making this event possible.

By Elizabeth Jerome