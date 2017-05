Kevin T. Brogioli, Principal of Old Rochester Regional Junior High School, announces the following Students of the Month for April, 2017:

Green Team: Mia Costa & Maxwell Brulport

Orange Team: Carly Drew & Maeve Geraghty

Blue Team: Emma Wyman & Jack Vaughan

Red Team: Callie Tavares & Matthew Curry

Purple Team: Kayle Friedlaender & Lukas Michaelis

Special Areas: Kara Underhill & Jeremy Braz