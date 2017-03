Kevin T. Brogioli, Principal of Old Rochester Regional Junior High School, announces the following Students of the Month for January 2017:

Green Team: Sabrina Sheldon & Sean Lally

Orange Team: Kayli Vieira & Alexander Craig

Blue Team: Jillian Ferreira & Samuel Harris

Red Team: Morgan Miedema & Cole Meehan

Purple Team: Mickenna Soucy & Andrew Dunn

Special Areas: Meredith Davignon & Jared Asiaf