Kevin T. Brogioli, Principal of Old Rochester Regional Junior High School, announces the following Students of the Month for November 2016:

Green Team: Serena O’Connell & William Stark

Orange Team: Rachael Fantoni & Prosser Friedman

Blue Team: Autumn Tilley & Charles Richards

Red Team: Jennifer Williams & Damon Smead

Purple Team: Holyn Turner & Palmer Clingman

Special Areas: Julia Sheridan & Jacob Ouellette