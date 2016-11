Kevin T. Brogioli, Principal of Old Rochester Regional Junior High School, announced the following Students of the Month for October 2016:

Green Team: Samantha Winters & Bennett Lynch

Orange Team: Rebecca Milde & Evan Smith

Blue Team: Emma McGinnis & William Baltz

Red Team: Sawichaya Phimolmas & James Pierson

Purple Team: Paige Long & Sean Lund

Special Areas: Brooke Steed & James Houck