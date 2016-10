Kevin T. Brogioli, Principal of Old Rochester Regional Junior High School, announced the following Students of the Month for September, 2016:

Green Team: Carey McCollester & Isaiah Andrade

Orange Team: Emma Williamson & Evan O’Brien-Nichols

Blue Team: Maeve Egger & Ethan Perez-Dormitzer

Red Team: Alice DeCicco-Carey & August Ackerman

Purple Team: Emma Thorell & Maxwell Vivino

Special Areas: Anna Dube & Tucker Nugent