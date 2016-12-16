ORR Debate Team Back at It

The ORRHS debate team held its first meet of the year in the junior high and high school buildings this past Wednesday.

The team, consisting of members from all four grades, spent about an hour beforehand in the library undergoing final preparations for their assigned arguments. Students were set to compete in pairs against other school groups from across the South Coast region. The scheduled discussions revolved around the United States’ foreign relations with the People’s Republic of China, with students either advocating for the increase or decrease of diplomacy with China.

“[Debate] helps students become better speakers, know more about the world, and form better arguments,” history teacher and debate coach Colin Everett said of the benefits of participation.

Members could be seen exhibiting these traits while they planned their cases, as demonstrated within the first few minutes when senior Jacob Spevack explained to his peers current events that potentially damage or alter their claims.

After a review of essential terms, research provided the evidence needed to be used in their reasonings, which was retrieved through online sources and printed in order to present to their opponents.

This meet was the first for many in the club, including freshmen Elise Mello, Emma Gabrieo, and Emily Wilson. All three agreed that while nervous, they were far more excited for their debate.

As the trio ran through their evidence, a larger gathering of first-year team members stood around a table organizing the evidence that was to be used. Sophomores Maddie Hartley, Nicki Fantoni, Emma Blouin and juniors Abbey Dyson and Caitlyn Kutash worked efficiently to go over what they already had and what possible proof they further required to combat rebuttals before utilizing the school computers to collect such information.

With an influx of underclassmen to ensure the strong continuation of the debate team, a roster of seasoned upperclassmen contributes to the sturdy backbone of the group. Spevack and fellow senior Josh Lerman were one team who demonstrated this at the meet, as they concluded the night by winning both of their debates.

Creativity was displayed in more than just the students’ prepared arguments. Seniors James Goulart and Justin Shay visually supported their pro-nationalism argument by dressing for the occasion, with Shay wearing an American flag suit jacket and Goulart sporting a flag and bald eagle tie. The pair went on to win one of their debates.

