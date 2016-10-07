NHS Received 41 New Inductees

On Friday, September 30, the stage at Old Colony Regional Vocational Technical High School was set.

The chairs were laid out, the lights were up, and the podium stood tall in clear view of the audience. In center stage, a table was decorated with candles and a blue and gold banner reading “National Honor Society.” Everything was perfect to welcome 41 new inductee members to the Old Colony Chapter of the National Honor Society.

To be welcomed into the Old Colony Chapter of NHS is a high honor. One must exhibit the qualities of character, scholarship, leadership, and service. Academic achievement alone is not enough; there must be a passion to inspire and help others. Principal Karen Guenette best expressed this sentiment to the new inductees.

“Our Old Colony chapter is very special,” said Guenette. “You all make sacrifices for the betterment and recognition of our society, which is a testament of your true characteristics. You do these good deeds that do not always return glory and that may not return praise … I, as your principal, am very proud of each and every one of you.”

Guenette was not the only proud face at the event. Parents, siblings, and other family members and friends filled the audience with smiling overjoyed faces. Advisers Marcie Gamlin and Heather Gifford welcomed in new members with open arms. NHS president Kelsey Malloy and Vice President Cassandra Saniuk stood to shake hands with the new members. Veteran members cheered from the crowd.

On stage, the new inductees took the National Honor Society pledge, promising to maintain and uphold the high standards of scholarship, service, leadership, and character that earned them their spots on that stage. This pledge should not be hard to upkeep, as these students have proven time and time again their ability to go above and beyond what is required of a student.

By the end of the ceremony, the 41 new inductees stood together with their officers and advisers as one proud group. They took memorable pictures for proud parents and rejoined their families for baked goods provided by the veteran members of NHS.

It was a lovely night and their families, school, and community are still very proud of them.

By Elizabeth Jerome