Holiday Spirit Sings at ORR

One would be hard pressed to find a place filled with more holiday spirit than the ORRHS auditorium last Tuesday.

After an opening by the jazz combo, the rest of the night was filled with performances by the school’s mixed chorus, jazz band, and concert band, all under the conducting of Music Director Mike Barnicle.

With an ever-changing roster, the jazz combo always offers something new each year. Led by senior Maxx Wolski on the vibraphone, the student-run group started the concert off on a lively tone with two creative pieces full of improvisation sections featuring several of the members.

Veterans Joe Gauvin on drums and John Roussell on trumpet provided a firm support for the four newcomers: Caroline Regis on saxophone, Patrick Igoe on bass, Lindsey Merolla on piano, and Elise Parker on percussion.

“Jazz combo is fun because it’s just a small group of us,” said Regis, who is also a member of the chorus and concert band. “I’m not used to being in such a small group, so it’s challenging me to be more confident in who I am as a musician, which I think is important.”

The jazz theme continued for the second set, with the jazz band taking the stage with three pieces, including a rendition of “Winter Wonderland” with vocals by sophomore Kelly Bruce.

“I really enjoyed my solo,” Bruce said. “It was rather short and simple to learn, and a tune that everyone was familiar with … I’m glad to have had the opportunity to perform it.”

Although the audience had been informed one particular song was very difficult and could experience a few slip-ups, the jazz band blew everyone away and well deserved the enthusiastic applause they received.

Audrey Knox, a freshman playing trombone in the group, spoke on her favorite part of the group.

“What I like is getting to hear the end result,” she said. “We work so hard and just hear what [a song] sounds like the first time we play to perform it.”

The mixed chorus was next to perform, with their first piece accompanied by the jazz band. Michael Buble’s arrangement of “Jingle Bells” gave both musical groups the opportunity to participate in a larger ensemble, alongside senior Jonathan Kvilhaug as the soloist. This was followed by a rendition of “Silent Night,” with a solo by Christopher Savino and piano accompaniment by Drama Director Paul Sardinha.

“I really enjoyed that solo because it challenged me to sing a different style of music, because I typically sing musical theater,” Savino said afterwards.

“Everyone worked hard on Silent Night and it came together really well, especially with Chris’s solo,” Regis stated.

Bruce agreed. “Even though the [performance] didn’t go as well as our practices did, it was a good challenge.”

The chorus did not disappoint with their final two songs either, both a capella. “Ave Maria” left a tingling echo in the air with the finish of each rich chord, while “Ding Dong Merrily on High” brought the sound of bells from the well-blended vocals of all four sections.

This signaled the start of the concert band’s three numbers of the night. Their “Nightmare Before Christmas” set was a large crowd pleaser, drawing many to sing along to the sections they knew. The karaoke continued into the final selection of the night, with the chorus leading the audience in “Auld Lang Syne.”

“It’s something that many of us have sang at the New Year,” said Barnicle.

It goes without saying that, without Barnicle, none of what was showcased at the Holiday Concert would be possible. He conducts all three classes of students that perform for four concerts per year, as well as individual and group competitions.

“I don’t know if many people understand that he has such a stressful job,” Regis said. “He’s the head of the whole music department and the only music teacher the school has, so there is a lot on his plate.”

Merolla added to this sentiment.

“He’s attuned to every section and when someone plays a wrong note or is out of key, he notices and fixes it. He wouldn’t have given us hard music if he didn’t think we were up to it.”

“Mr. B. also has to be one of the few teachers in the school that has not only impacted me as a singer and person, but he impacts every student that joins one of his ensembles,” Savino concurred.

What Barnicle has created at the high school encompasses more than simply a strong music program – he has also created a strong sense of community among the students.

“I enjoy chorus because it gives people a chance to create beautiful music for those of us who like to sing,” said Bruce, “and everyone in chorus is very close, so it’s like a tight-knit family.”

Sophomore Mariana Herbert seconded the feeling.

“Chorus is like its own little family,” said Herbert. “We make a lot of jokes, but we get a lot done.”

The band is not much different.

“It’s almost like a secret club or group,” Merolla quipped, “and almost everyone knows everyone at least by name.”

Regis offered a personal experience as an answer.

“Coming into ORR as a new student, the people in band were some of my first friends, and I’ve had so many memories with band,” Regis said. “I’ve always wanted to be part of chorus, and being part of chorus now is so much fun.”

The teamwork demonstrated by the music produced by the students after months of practice tops off the cheerful and familial feelings that coincide with the holiday season. With around a dozen weeks left until the high school music department’s next performance, it is only anticipation that awaits the students and audience once again.

By Jo Caynon