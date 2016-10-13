Free Lectures at Tabor This Week

This week, Tabor Academy is offering two free lectures – one on Monday, October 17 and the other on Friday, October 21 – that are open to the public.

On Monday, October 17, Tabor’s Science@Work Lecture Series kicks off the year with Marion resident and Woods Hole Oceanographic Scientist, Dr. Michael Moore, presenting his research on Right Whales at 6:30 pm in Lyndon South Auditorium in Tabor’s Stroud Academic Center, 232 Front Street, Marion. Dr. Michael Moore, Vet. M.B., Ph.D., will describe what we can learn from forensic examination of whales to enhance our understanding and mitigation of the major threats these species face, such as entanglement in fishing gear and collision with vessels. He will also relate recent progress in the use of small drones at sea to assess whale body condition and health status. (The next Science@Work Lecture will be held at the same time and location on December 12 with Mark Rasmussen, President of the Buzzards Bay Coalition.)

On Friday, October 21 at 7:00 pm, prominent author and psychologist Dr. Robert Evans, Ed.D., will present his talk “Raising Healthy Resilient Kids in Challenging Times.” Evans shared, “All parents want their children to become resilient and confident. But in a fast-changing, competitive world, they increasingly find it hard to let their kids learn the vital life lessons that come from facing challenge and disappointment. The balancing act is a hard one: how to guide and protect our youth yet still let them grapple with real-life issues so as to build true resilience.” Dr. Evans will offer concrete ways to manage this key dilemma. He is the author of many articles and three books including Family Matters: How Schools Can Cope with the Crisis in Childrearing. This lecture is free and open to the public at 235 Front Street in the Fireman Center for Performing Arts in Tabor Academy’s Hoyt Hall.