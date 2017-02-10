Flu Concerns at ORR

The flu season is once again upon the Tri-Town. Although many will feel tempted to attend school or work regardless of the severity of their symptoms, do yourself and everyone else a favor and stay home to keep from further spreading the sickness.

ORRHS has recognized the presence of the influenza in the area and has advised students to stay home if they feel sick through announcements in school and via the school website.

“If you are sick, stay home,” the message online reads. “Teachers will help you get your assignments.”

Not all signs of the flu are as serious as one might believe. The CDC lists that people may experience “fevers or feverish chills, cough, sore throat, runny nose, muscle or body aches, headaches, fatigue, and vomiting or diarrhea” in some cases. However, it is possible to only experience a limited amount of the listed signs; for instance, not everyone with flu will have a fever.

With the flu having already reached epidemic scale this season, it is good to take precautions against catching the virus. If you haven’t already, get the flu shot, which helps protect against 95 separate strains. Wash your hands as often as possible, get rest, and stay hydrated. Keeping these good health habits during an outbreak of sickness helps keep your immune system strong and ready to fight off the virus.

Students will have the additional benefit of February break starting soon, which helps in disrupting the spread of the virus at school. The flu still comes at an inconvenient time, though, with the March SAT, MCAS, and PARCC on the horizon.

If you do start to feel some of the symptoms, however, the best things you can do is to rest, stay hydrated, and quarantine yourself. Sending a sick child to school isn’t going to help them in the long run; they won’t be on top of their game and will also be spreading the virus along to others.

With this in mind, it is also a good idea to keep a look out for symptoms relating to the norovirus. While this virus has been slow in making an appearance in the South Coast region so far this season, many other areas across the country are suffering from its impact. Schools have even shut down temporarily to allow for their facilities to be cleansed, as the virus is most commonly contracted by touching a shared surface and then touching your mouth, according to the CDC.

The main signs of the norovirus are diarrhea, throwing up, nausea, stomach pain, fever, headache, and body aches, and can also lead to dehydration.

This is one of those times where it is important to keep yourself and others healthy by following the recommendations given by the CDC and supported by schools. During this flu season, do everyone a favor and stay home if you feel sick.

By Jo Caynon