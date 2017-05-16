Falmouth Academy Attends SISAL Art Competition

Falmouth Academy sent several works of exceptional student art representing various mediums to the annual Small Independent Schools Art League (SISAL) juried exhibit and earned fourteen awards – six middle school and eight upper school with six first places. The Carroll School in Lincoln, MA hosted the SISAL exhibit from May 1 – May 5 as it celebrated its 25th anniversary. Artists were honored at a reception on May 7 at the Carroll School.

Founded in 1992 by two Falmouth Academy faculty members, SISAL started with five participating schools with the aim of providing a venue for student work from schools with fewer than 400 students to be critiqued, exhibited and appreciated by the greater art community. Twenty-five regional independent schools are members of SISAL, and this year’s exhibit showcased over 900 entries in painting, drawing, mixed media, printmaking, digital art, fiber art, sculpture, ceramics, woodworking, jewelry/metal and photography. Diane Francis, art teacher at the Carroll School and this year’s exhibit coordinator, commented that, “the judges were very impressed by the quality of the work this year. It was a difficult competition to judge.” Each year, outside jurors are selected from the local art community and this year’s jurors came from the Concord Art Association.

Falmouth Academy SISAL winners include:

First Place Photography, Upper School: Megan Iverson ’18, Marion

First Place Digital Photography, Middle School: Paige Feeney ’21, Marion