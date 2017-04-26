The Elks of Wareham Lodge No. 1548 sponsors the Elks Student of the Month and Student of the Year Awards for students enrolled in local area high schools. The criteria used in nominating a student includes a student who excels in scholarship, citizenship, performing arts, fine arts, hobbies, athletics, church, school and community service, industry and farming.

We congratulate sophomore Michael Bienz of Marion for being selected as Student of the Month for the month of March by the Old Rochester Regional High School faculty and staff. Michael transferred to Old Rochester this year. He has adapted extremely well. He is not only doing well in all of his classes, he has also been taking full advantage of the extracurricular activities at Old Rochester Regional. He is extremely willing and helpful with his peers and teachers.

We congratulate sophomore Aidan Ridings of Mattapoisett for being selected as Student of the Month for the month of April by the Old Rochester Regional High School faculty and staff. Aidan works hard in all his academic classes. He is a kind, compassionate, and helpful friend to everyone. Aidan always rises to any challenge that he faces and has a “no excuse” attitude with anything that he does. Aidan volunteers in the Transition Class regularly. His patience, altruism, and enthusiasm create a positive learning environment for the Transition students and staff. Most recently, Aidan took it upon himself to arrange a bottle and can drive to benefit the Transition Students. This just speaks volumes for the wonderful, charitable student that he is. Aidan Ridings is truly deserving of Student of the Month.