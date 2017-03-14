The Elks of Wareham Lodge No. 1548 sponsors the Elks Student of the Month and Student of the Year Awards for students enrolled in local area high schools. The criteria used in nominating a student includes a student who excels in scholarship, citizenship, performing arts, fine arts, hobbies, athletics, church, school and community service, industry and farming.

The Wareham Elks Student of the Month from Old Rochester Regional High School is Destyn Miranda. Destyn is currently a junior at ORRHS and has made tremendous strides over the last three years. Over the past year, Destyn has joined the football team and has worked tirelessly trying to improve himself in all aspects of his life. The past few years have been academically challenging for Destyn; however, now in his junior year, and despite all of his past struggles, he has made the Honor Roll for the last two terms of the school year. Destyn works very hard and pushes himself everyday while trying to maintain his good grades. He is determined to stay focused and organized and puts in time after-school at least twice per week. He is a respectful, considerate and kind young man whose positive attitude has set an excellent example for his fellow students. Destyn is a true example of how hard work and perseverance can make a difference.