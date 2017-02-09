The Elks of Wareham Lodge No. 1548 sponsors the Elks Student of the Month and Student of the Year Awards for students enrolled in local area high schools. The criteria used in nominating a student includes a student who excels in scholarship, citizenship, performing arts, fine arts, hobbies, athletics, church, school and community service, industry and farming.

We congratulate junior Alyssa Perry for being named Student of the Month for January. Alyssa not only works hard in class, but is a thinker, carefully weighing whatever she contributes. She also is helpful to others in class and contributes to classroom discussions. Alyssa is involved in the drama club as well. She is well rounded, works hard and is kind, considerate, thoughtful and positive.