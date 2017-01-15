The Elks of Wareham Lodge No. 1548 sponsors the Elks Student of the Month and Student of the Year Awards for students enrolled in local area high schools. The criteria used in nominating a student includes a student who excels in scholarship, citizenship, performing arts, fine arts, hobbies, athletics, church, school and community service, industry and farming.

We congratulate Senior Lauren Scott of Marion for being selected by the Old Rochester Regional High School faculty and staff as the December Student of the Month. Lauren volunteers her time to mentor and tutor students in one of the ORRHS learning centers and also in the SMEC classroom. Lauren is a huge help in both of these classrooms. Lauren is a sincere friend to many and displays patience and a great sense of humor in tough situations. Lauren goes above and beyond to befriend many classmates in and outside of school. Lauren received excellent grades first quarter and works part time.