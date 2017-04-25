David Bartlett Boyce Memorial Scholarship

The Friends of Old Rochester Drama are pleased to offer a $1,000 scholarship in honor of their friend, David Boyce (ORR ’67), a man who dedicated his life to the Arts in all of its various and beautiful forms. This scholarship, in the amount of $ 1,000, is being offered to 2017 graduating seniors of Old Rochester Regional High School who are continuing their education in the field of the Fine Arts, the Visual Arts, or the Performing Arts. Applications are available in the ORR Guidance Office and are due by Friday, May 19, 2017. Applications are to be mailed and/or delivered to FORD, 4 Hawthorne Street, Mattapoisett, MA 02739 by this due date. No late submissions will be considered.