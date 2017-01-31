Celebrating Catholic Schools Week

The week of January 28 to February 3 has been designated as Catholic Schools Week 2017. All of the Catholic schools in the area plan special events for this week and Holy Family – Holy Name School’s week of activities is something special. This year’s theme is “Catholic Schools … Building a Community of Faith, Knowledge, Service, Catholic Values and Academic Excellence; Shaping Hearts and Changing Lives.”

Included in the schedule for the week are such diverse events as various “Intergenerational Projects” amongst the grade levels, “Spirit-Filled Days” for our students, “Academic and Spiritual Assemblies,” “Catholic Challenge,” and “Family Events”.

One of the most significant highlights of Catholic Schools Week at Holy Family – Holy Name School is that it marks the start of registration for the 2017 – 2018 school year. It is never too early to plan your child’s educational future, and to that end, Holy Family – Holy Name School is holding a special Open House/Early Registration day for the coming school year on Saturday, January 28 from 1:00 – 3:30 pm. There will be a Mass immediately following at 4:00 pm at St. Lawrence Church prepared by our First Graders. The school is located at 91 Summer Street in New Bedford.

Holy Family – Holy Name School provides quality education in the Catholic tradition of spiritual, intellectual and emotional growth through opportunities of community service, after school clubs such as Junior Choir, Drama Club, Track Club and Chess Club, use of the media center, and family activities.

Holy Family – Holy Name School is accredited by the New England Association of Schools and Colleges. We offer Preschool programs for 3- and 4-year olds that run from 8:00 am – 2:15 pm. We have a full-day Kindergarten program, as well as Grades 1 through 8. In addition, we offer a daily Extended Care Program from 6:30 to 8:00 am and from 2:30 to 5:30 pm, as well as Vacation and Summer Camp.

Please make plans to visit our school on January 28 and bring the whole family! Registration will continue the entire week of January 30 through February 3 from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm. Be sure to visit www.hfhn.org for more information!